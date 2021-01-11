side bar
logo
Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Men's Basketball

UH remains at No. 11 in new AP poll despite winning streak

By January 11, 2021

UH forward Justin Gorham (4) holds off Wichita State’s Alterique Gilbert following an offensive rebound on Jan. 6, 2021 at Fertitta Center. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

UH forward Justin Gorham (4) holds off Wichita State’s Alterique Gilbert following an offensive rebound on Jan. 6, 2021 at Fertitta Center. In Monday’s AP poll, UH stayed at No. 11. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball program stayed as the 11th-ranked team in the AP poll on Monday morning following a perfect week.

The Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated Wichita State and Tulane in their last two contests. No. 11 UH has won three straight games since suffering their only loss of the season to Tulsa, which dropped them in the AP poll.

No. 11 UH garnered 993 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 16-point increase from a week ago. The Cougars had 977 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also rose in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Jan. 10, UH is the sixth-best team in the country. It was at No. 7 in the previous rankings.

Kelvin Sampson’s UH team was also ranked No. 11 in Monday’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

UH will return to the court on Thursday when it travels to Tampa, Florida, to take on the USF Bulls. The Cougars will also play the UCF Knights, the second meeting of the season, before the next AP poll is released.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑