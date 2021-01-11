UH remains at No. 11 in new AP poll despite winning streak

The Houston men’s basketball program stayed as the 11th-ranked team in the AP poll on Monday morning following a perfect week.

The Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated Wichita State and Tulane in their last two contests. No. 11 UH has won three straight games since suffering their only loss of the season to Tulsa, which dropped them in the AP poll.

No. 11 UH garnered 993 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 16-point increase from a week ago. The Cougars had 977 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also rose in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Jan. 10, UH is the sixth-best team in the country. It was at No. 7 in the previous rankings.

Kelvin Sampson’s UH team was also ranked No. 11 in Monday’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

UH will return to the court on Thursday when it travels to Tampa, Florida, to take on the USF Bulls. The Cougars will also play the UCF Knights, the second meeting of the season, before the next AP poll is released.

[email protected]