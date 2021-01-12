UH swimming and diving stays perfect after defeating Tulane

After a weekend off, the Houston swimming and diving team continued its strong season, picking up a win against conference opponent Tulane.

The UH swimming and diving team won 203-97.

“I’m proud of the way we raced today,” said UH head coach Ryan Wochomurka in a release. “It is hard to race on Friday and compete again on a Monday. That hardly ever happens.”

UH defeated SMU on Friday.

The Cougars won decisively in the 400-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard butterfly and more.

Senior Mykenzie Leehy finished her 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51:91, finishing just ahead of second-place freshman Laura Garcia Marin. The Cougars landed four swimmers in the top five of the event, picking up crucial points in the blowout.

The Cougars also landed three out of the top five places in the 100-yard backstroke. Ionna Sacha took first place with a time of 55.21 seconds. Kaley Hoffman and Katie Power finished out the event in third and fifth place, with times of 58.14 and 58.78, respectively.

The UH swimming and diving program continued the dominant trend over Tulane when freshman Hedda Grelz and junior Katie Deininger took the top two spots in the one-meter diving event, with Grelz getting a 275.77 time and Deininger receiving a 268.50.

Grelz and Deininger continued to pick up victories for the Cougars in the three-meter dive, with Grelz getting first with a score of 303.82 and Deininger scoring 290.40.

In the final event of the day, the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Kathryn Power, Leehy, senior Sam Medlin and junior Rachel Hicks picked up first place with a final time of 1:35.56.

For the full results of the event, click here.

