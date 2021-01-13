side bar
Thursday, January 14, 2021

Coronavirus

UH game at USF postponed due to COVID-19

By January 13, 2021

Houston guard Quentin Grimes holds the ball at the top of the key as he awaits for the Cougars' offense to develop against Memphis during the 2019-20 regular-season finale. With the postponement of UH and USF, the Cougars’ next game is against UCF on Sunday. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball team’s game against South Florida, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to positive cases within the Bulls’ program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday.

Rescheduling details of the game has not been determined according to the conference.

With the news of the USF contest, UH has now had four games canceled or postponed since the start of the 2020-21 season.

The AAC announced the postponement of two additional games on Wednesday morning, which was a meeting between SMU and Memphis on Thursday, and Sunday’s contest between SMU and Wichita State.

