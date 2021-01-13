UH game at USF postponed due to COVID-19

The Houston men’s basketball team’s game against South Florida, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to positive cases within the Bulls’ program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday.

Rescheduling details of the game has not been determined according to the conference.

With the news of the USF contest, UH has now had four games canceled or postponed since the start of the 2020-21 season.

The AAC announced the postponement of two additional games on Wednesday morning, which was a meeting between SMU and Memphis on Thursday, and Sunday’s contest between SMU and Wichita State.

