UH-UCF rundown: AAC foes head into second matchup

The No. 11 Houston men’s basketball team will meet Central Florida for the second time this season inside of Fertitta Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) have won three straight games in a row after their first loss of the year to Tulsa. The Knights (3-4, 1-3 AAC) have not won a game since losing to UH in December.

UCF has lost three straight games and has also had three games postponed.

A look at the previous meeting

In the first contest between UH and UCF, the Knights jumped out to an early double-digit lead in the opening minutes, but the Cougars responded with a 14-1 run that put them out in front.

Both teams remained neck-and-neck for much of the contest, until the midway point in the second half when the Cougars went on another run that distanced themselves for good.

UH won the game 63-54 behind sophomore guard Marcus Sasser’s 19 points.

For the Knights, senior guard Brandon Mahan led the way with 13 points and five rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 15.6 points and five rebounds a contest.

Unforeseen break

The 11th-ranked team in the country is coming off a 21-point victory over Tulane last Saturday. Sasser enters on a hot streak after setting a new Fertitta Center record with eight 3-pointers made.

The Red Oak native finished with 28 points. Junior guard Quentin Grimes also had 14 points. Senior forward Justin Gorham tracked down 11 rebounds as his dominance on the glass continued against the Green Wave.

UH was supposed to play against South Florida on Thursday, but that game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulls’ program, and subsequent contact tracing protocols.

Network information

UH and UCF will tipoff at 1 p.m. and be shown on ESPNU.

The game will also be available on KPRC 950 AM.

