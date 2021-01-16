UH women’s basketball, behind strong start, defeats ECU

The Houston women’s basketball team picked up a 66-56 road victory, its second straight, against East Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore guard Britney Onyeje, who tallied 15 points, got things started on offense for the Cougars, getting the first five points on the board for UH, followed by a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Dymond Gladney, who finished with 12 points, for the quick six-point lead.

To keep the pace for the Cougars, freshman guard Laila Blair took advantage at the free-throw line, while freshman forward Kamryn Jones made a layup to put UH ahead by eight, as the first frame saw the Cougars finish with an 18-10 advantage.

The Cougars kept this going in the second quarter with a quick bucket from senior guard Julia Blackshell-Fair.

The UH women’s basketball team forced ECU to commit turnovers and took full advantage. Fifth-year guard Eryka Sidney drained a 3-pointer to put UH in front by 16.

ECU kept driving and got within 10 late in the first half, but junior forward Tatyana Hill pulled down a defensive rebound, then on the other side of the court, got the and-one to bring the Cougars’ advantage to 33-20 going into the third period. Hill ended with 15 points, along with six rebounds.

UH wasted no time getting on the board in the second half, with Gladney putting up her second 3-pointer.

Right after, Onyeje added another 3-pointer of her own, resulting in a 17-point lead and a Pirates timeout. ECU came back more energized, going on a five-point run, as the Cougars began turning the ball over more.

The UH women’s basketball team was able to sustain the lead going into the final quarter, with three buckets in a row from Hill.

UH suffered from turnovers early in the fourth frame, which sparked a 7-0 run for the Pirates. The game was within 10 points again. Two back-to-back 3’s for ECU sliced the Cougars’ lead to just six with 4:19 left to play.

Gladney hit a big 3-pointer to create space for UH, and sophomore guard Miya Crump continued the momentum with a jumper to make it an 11-point game.

The Cougars held onto the advantage to close out the game with a 10-point win.

