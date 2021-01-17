side bar
Monday, January 18, 2021

Men's Basketball

UH dominates UCF behind Quentin Grimes’ 18 points

By January 17, 2021

UH freshman guard Tramon Mark looks to attack in Houston's win over UCF Sunday afternoon | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

Everything was clicking for UH on Sunday afternoon, as the Cougars dominated on both sides of the ball to beat UCF 75-58.

It was raining three’s early in Fertitta Center as UH hit five 3-pointers to open up the game and jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead.

The Cougars continued to pour it on offensively, knocking down shot after shot to increase their lead to 32-6 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

Not only did UH shoot at a high mark, but the Cougars were locked in and full of energy defensively as they forced 12 UCF turnovers which were converted into 13 points.

As a result of dominating on both ends of the floor, UH went into halftime with a 45-19 lead.

The Cougars’ cooled off quite a bit shooting-wise in the second half which allowed the Knights to cut into UH’s lead although UCF was never able to get closer than 17 points.

With this 75-58 victory, UH improves to 11-1 on the season and 6-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

Junior guard Quentin Grimes led UH in scoring with 18 points.

Senior forward Justin Gorham scored 15 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Tags:


