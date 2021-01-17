UH dominates UCF behind Quentin Grimes’ 18 points

Everything was clicking for UH on Sunday afternoon, as the Cougars dominated on both sides of the ball to beat UCF 75-58.

It was raining three’s early in Fertitta Center as UH hit five 3-pointers to open up the game and jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead.

The Cougars continued to pour it on offensively, knocking down shot after shot to increase their lead to 32-6 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

Not only did UH shoot at a high mark, but the Cougars were locked in and full of energy defensively as they forced 12 UCF turnovers which were converted into 13 points.

As a result of dominating on both ends of the floor, UH went into halftime with a 45-19 lead.

The Cougars’ cooled off quite a bit shooting-wise in the second half which allowed the Knights to cut into UH’s lead although UCF was never able to get closer than 17 points.

With this 75-58 victory, UH improves to 11-1 on the season and 6-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

Junior guard Quentin Grimes led UH in scoring with 18 points.

Senior forward Justin Gorham scored 15 points to go along with nine rebounds.

[email protected]