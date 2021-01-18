UH back in AP Top 10 after dominant win against UCF

The Houston men’s basketball team rose back into the top 10 in Monday’s AP poll after another perfect week that saw its winning streak grow to four in a row.

The Cougars (11-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated Central Florida on Sunday afternoon, which was the only game it played this week after Thursday’s game against South Florida was postponed.

UH is now ranked eighth in the AP Poll. It tallied a total of 1,155 points from voters. A 162-point increase from last week’s poll, in which the Cougars only had 993 points.

Losses from previously No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Creighton also aided UH in climbing up into the AP top 10.

The Cougars remain No. 6 in NCAA’s NET rankings after Sunday.

