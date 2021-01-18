UH tennis sweeps McNeese State in 2021 home opener

The Houston tennis team defeated the McNeese State Cowgirls 7-0 on Sunday afternoon in its 2021 home opener.

The win is the second straight for the Cougars against McNeese State after shutting out the Cowgirls 7-0 last season.

On Sunday, the Cougars opened double play with back-to-back match victories by duos consisting of seniors Mimi Kendall-Woseley and Phonexay Chitdara, and sophomore Azul Pedemonti and freshman Blanca Cortijo Parreno.

Freshmen Gabriela Giraldo and Laura Slisane won the third and final doubles match for the Cougars.

The Cougars captured each of their doubles victories 6-1, 6-2 and 7-5, respectively, to earn the doubles point.

Singles play was highlighted by strong victories by Chitdara (6-2, 6-0), Pedemonti (6-1, 6-2) and Parreno (6-1, 6-0).

With victories by Slisane, Giraldo and Kendall-Moseley, the Cougars won all six singles matches, resulting in another clean sweep versus McNeese State.

McNeese State had hoped to bounce back from a shutout defeat against Rice only one day before its match with the UH tennis team, however, the Cougars were able to successfully defend their home court heading into their upcoming showdown at Texas A&M.

Following their matchup with their in-state counterpart Aggies, the Cougars will have 11 days off before picking things up against Incarnate Word later this month.

[email protected]