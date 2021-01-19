Special topics course at UH Law Center to debut spring 2021

The UH Law Center will debut a special topics course for the spring semester, “George Floyd and the Aftermath: Equal Justice and the Law.”

The special course is introduced less than a year after George Floyd, originally from Houston’s Third Ward, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last May.

His death resulted in protests across the country and around the world calling for social justice and accountability.

“George Floyd’s death last summer was tragic and dispiriting to many Americans, especially people of color,” said Leonard Baynes, the Law Center dean.

Since Floyd’s death, Baynes said many Americans came to realize that disparities and inequities are still very much of a reality not only in law enforcement, but in education, healthcare and employment among others.

Baynes said he is proud of the Law Center for making the course a reality to teach students about race, racism and the law.

Professor Meredith Duncan will be conducting the special topics course, which will include lectures from other faculty members on various topics surrounding race and the criminal justice system.

“Kudos to my faculty colleagues and the students in participating in this special intercession course,” said Baynes. “I am glad that we came together to give Mr. Floyd’s death meaning!”

