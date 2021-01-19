UH tennis wins match vs. ranked duo, struggle overall at Texas A&M

The Houston tennis team, coming off its 7-0 sweep against McNeese State on Sunday, traveled to College Station to face off against Texas A&M on Monday.

There were six singles and three doubles that made up the day and the Aggies dominated in the opener, winning eight of the nine total matches, only losing one of the doubles matches.

Here’s how the day went for the Cougars:

Singles

Though the day as a whole, for the most part, was one to forget for the Cougars, the singles were the biggest struggles as UH not only lost all six matchups, but also didn’t win a single set in the meeting.

Seniors Mimi Kendall-Woseley and Phonexay Chitdara both had the closest of the matches, Kendall-Woseley’s match against Aggies junior Tatiana Makarova, who is No. 64 ranked in singles, finished 7-5, 6-2.

Chitdara’s match also finished 7-5, 6-2 against Aggies junior Riley McQuaid, both finished with tight first sets.

Despite both girls nearly winning the first set, they ultimately fell in the second and lost by a tough margin and were unable to get a set win for the Cougars.

Doubles

The doubles had its share of struggles as well, with the Cougars losing two of the three matches, but were able to get the lone win on the day.

The victory for UH tennis came from the duo of Chitdara and Kendall-Woseley, who got their second doubles win of the year together in a close battle, winning 7-5 against Texas A&M, and its No. 39 duo of Makarova and sophomore Jayci Goldsmith.

The second and third matches finished with freshmen Gabriela Giraldo and Laura Slisane losing 6-2, and junior Sophie Gerits and sophomore Azul Pedemonti losing 6-1.

Overall, the singles were a struggle and the doubles too, even though they yielded the only win of the day. The Cougars will look to bounce back against Incarnate Word, which will take place on Jan. 29.

