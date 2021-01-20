UH-Cincinnati postponed; Cougars to play Temple instead

The Houston men’s basketball team’s game versus Cincinnati that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bearcats’ program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday.

The Cougars, however, will still play on Saturday. Instead, they will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls for the second time this season.

No. 8 UH beat the Owls 76-50 on Dec. 22 inside of Fertitta Center.

Saturday’s game between UH and Temple will tipoff at 11 a.m. and air on CBS.

There has been no information released on the rescheduling of UH’s game with Cincinnati.

