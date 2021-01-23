UH’s Julia Blackshell-Fair out for season after suffering torn ACL

Houston women’s basketball senior guard Julia Blackshell-Fair is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

“Nobody expects this to happen to them and when I heard the news, I was devastated,” Blackshell-Fair said. “This is an extremely talented team and I know they’ll go far and do great things.”

The injury occurred during the game against Temple on Jan. 20 in the third quarter. Blackshell-Fair went down hard after a missed jumper.

Blackshell-Fair averaged 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 28.8 minutes per contest.

