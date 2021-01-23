No. 8 Houston cruises past Temple to extend win streak

No. 8 Houston continued its winning ways against Temple as the Cougars cruised to their sixth straight victory, defeating the Owls 68-51 on Saturday afternoon.

As always, everything starts on defense for UH and this game was no exception as the Cougars were solid defensively in the first half, tallying five steals and three blocks and holding Temple to 32 percent shooting as a team.

Offensively, the Cougars excelled in their ball movement offensively. Of UH’s 13 made first half field goals, 11 came via an assist.

Sophomore guard Marcus Sasser and junior guard Quentin Grimes’ combined 19 first half points, including five made 3-pointers, helped the Cougars build a big lead and head into the locker room up 15 at the break.

Senior forward Justin Gorham along with Grimes led the way for UH in the second half, combining for 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars piled onto their lead and never allowed Temple to get back into the game.

With this 68-51 win, UH improves to 13-1 on the season and 8-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

Sasser had 15 points and Grimes also scored 15 and pulled down nine rebounds.

Gorham notched his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Jarreau did a little bit of everything for UH, scoring nine points, dishing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds.

[email protected]