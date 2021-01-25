Houston rises in the AP Poll after dominant wins

The Houston men’s basketball team continues to climb the rankings of the AP poll after extending its winning streak to six this past week.

UH is now No. 6 in the AP poll. The team garnered 1,281 points from voters which is a 126-point increase from last week’s totals.

The Cougars were No. 8 in last Monday’s AP poll.

The Cougars (13-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday and then traveled to Philadelphia on Saturday to beat the Temple Owls. Both wins were by double-digit margins and wire-to-wire.

As of Sunday night, UH stands at No. 4 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Cougars are also No. 6 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches poll, which is a two-spot increase from where they were in that same poll a week ago.

The Cougars are scheduled to play two games this week before the next poll, which will be on Thursday at Tulane and on Sunday against SMU at Fertitta Center.

