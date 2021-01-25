UH track and field dominates at the Aggie Invitational

The Houston track and field team went down to College Station to compete in the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational and claimed eight podium finishes over the weekend.

In the field events on the women’s side, the Cougars were led by senior Priscilla Adejokun. Adejokun won both the weight throw with a 18.66-meter toss and the shot put with a mark of 14.75 meters.

Junior Nu’uausala Tuifelano also claimed a place on the podium, placing third in both the weight throw with a throw of 15.57 meters and a shot put mark of 14.22 meters.

In the men’s field events, junior Triston Gibbons broke his personal record in the shot put with a throw of 18.58 meters that was good enough to win the event.

On the track, senior Naomi Taylor got UH on the board with a third-place finish in the women’s 60-meter hurdles.

Freshman Shaun Maswangayni performed well on the men’s side, earning his first collegiate career podium finish by placing third in the men’s 200-meter.

UH secured spots on the podium in the pole vault on both the men’s and women’s side, with freshman Rachel Maciesjeski placing third in the women’s contest by clearing 3.68 meters and Christyan Sampy earned second place on the men’s side by clearing 5.21 meters.

