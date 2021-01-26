Houston men’s golf finishes second in Rice Intercollegiate

The Houston men’s golf team started on the right foot for the 2021 campaign as it finished second in the Rice Intercollegiate Tournament at Westwood Country Club.

The team (-7) finished 6 strokes behind Baylor (-13), and another 13 ahead of third-place Sam Houston State (+6).

In both rounds, the Cougars were able to finish seven below par as a team led by a strong performance from sophomore Austyn Reily.

Reily finished the tournament tied for third overall after shooting three strokes under par. The sophomore was able to overcome a triple bogey in the second round, relaying with five birdies in his last ten holes to finish a career-best performance.

Sophomore transfer Trip Morris made a memorable debut for the Cougars as he finished two strokes under par, one shot behind Reily, good enough to tie for fifth overall. Four birdies in his first five second-round holes gave him the edge he needed to place in the top five in his first tournament for the Cougars.

Seniors Alexander Frances and Andrew Gibson each finished in the top 10, placing eight and tied for ninth respectively. Frances’ highlight of the tournament was an impressive birdie on the 537-yard, par-5 first hole. Gibson shot par for the course in the first round, and just one stroke over par in the second.

Senior Logan Young and graduate student Matt Cole both finished three strokes over par and rounded out the last of six Cougars to place in the top 15.

Baylor’s Colin Kober and Johnny Keefer tied for first place, both shooting five strokes under par for the day.

The UH men’s golf program will host their own intercollegiate tournament at the Golf Club of Houston between Feb. 14-16.

