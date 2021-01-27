2021 UH baseball schedule highlighted by Texas, Texas A&M

After having its 2020 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston baseball is set to return to the diamond in mid-February to kick off its 2021 campaign as the program released its schedule Wednesday morning.

The Cougars open up the season at home against Texas Southern in a three-game series that begins Feb. 19.UH will continue to play nonconference opponents through the end of March.

A few key matchups including hosting Texas, ranked No. 9 in the NCAA preseason rankings, in a three-game weekend series from March 5-7, and a lone matchup with Texas A&M on March 16 highlight the Cougars’ nonconference portion of the schedule.

The 2021 UH baseball schedule will reach American Athletic Conference play on April 1 when it hosts Wichita State.

The Cougars will continue to face AAC opponents throughout the month of April and into late May, ending conference play by traveling to USF to face the Bulls for three games spanning from May 20-22.

From there, UH will head to Clearwater, Florida, for the AAC conference tournament that is scheduled to take place from May 25-30.

While the Cougars are excited to finally return to action, the 2021 UH baseball season will look quite different from seasons past due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

The biggest change will be that no fans will be allowed to attend UH home games at Shroeder Park due to health and safety precautions.

While fans will not be able to go to the ballpark, all of the Cougars’ home games will be shown on ESPN+.

