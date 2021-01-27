Petition to keep interim grade policy gains thousands of signatures

A petition to uphold UH’s interim grading policy for the Spring 2021 semester has gained traction as thousands of students and supporters have signed to re-implement the system.

The original interim grading policy began as a result of the coronavirus pandemic where undergraduates could use a pass/fail option for classes to receive credit or no credit. The University announced Spring 2021 would return back to the standard grading policy.

“Though contracting the virus does likely remain the leading reason for students needing to utilize the policy, the effects that the global crisis also has on mental health mustn’t be overlooked,” the petition said.

The petition has gained more than 3,800 signatures since it began this week, asking for consideration to students by extending the interim grading policy this semester as the pandemic continues.

The creator of the petition, UH student Angela Rabalais, listed reasons for students possibly wanting another semester such as stress, anguish, fear, grief, new or amplified pre-existing conditions, as well as the demise of a well-established daily structure.

“As can be imagined, these issues would take some time for a young adult to resolve, and because the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down soon,” the petition said.

“We believe leniency proposed to accommodate such factors should be considered with a perspective of grace and understanding.”

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]