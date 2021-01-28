Quentin Grimes to miss UH game vs. Tulane with injury

UPDATED 11:17 p.m.: Following the Houston men’s basketball team’s dominant 83-60 win over the Tulane Green Wave, head coach Kelvin Sampson provided an update on Quentin Grimes, who did not play in the game due to an ankle sprain.

“He’ll play Sunday for sure,” Sampson said.

The 65-year-old coach added that Grimes could have possibly played on Thursday, but the team decided to hold him out. Grimes went through shootaround prior to the game, Sampson said.

The Cougars are set to host SMU on Sunday at noon inside of Fertitta Center.

Original post: Houston guard Quentin Grimes will miss Thursday’s game against Tulane due to an ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the week in practice, the University announced.

According to a release sent out by UH, Grimes has done well in treatment with the training staff and will be questionable for Sunday’s game against SMU at the Fertitta Center.

Freshman guard Tramon Mark, who has started in two games heading into the game with the Green Wave, will start on Thursday. He is averaging 7.9 points per game this season with the Cougars.

Grimes leads the Cougars in scoring with 17.6 points per game. He is second in rebounds as he averages 6.7 rebounds.

