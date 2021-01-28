UH routs Tulane after Cameron Tyson erupts for 31

Sophomore guard Cameron Tyson’s historic shooting night highlighted No. 6 UH’s dominant 83-60 victory over Tulane Thursday night.

Tyson scored a career-high 31 points in the rout thanks to his nine 3-pointers, which tied Robert McKiver’s UH record for most in a game.

After freshman guard Tramon Mark, who started in place of the injured Quentin Grimes, got the scoring going early for the Cougars with eight early points to help UH jump out to a quick 20-5 lead, Tyson came off the bench and stole the show with five first half 3-pointers.

Tyson led the Cougars in scoring in the first half with 15 points, even outscoring the entire Tulane team.

UH’s defense was suffocating all throughout the first half, holding Tulane to 12.5 percent shooting from the field which allowed the Cougars to continue to pile up on their lead and head into the locker room up 44-14.

Senior forward Justin Gorham had a massive first half off the boards, pulling down 14 rebounds, seven of which were on the offensive glass.

Tyson continued to have the hot hand in the second half, knocking down four more 3-pointers to tie the program record for most 3-pointers made in a single game with nine as the Cougars kept their foot on the gas pedal and cruised to a victory.

Mark, who made his third career start, finished with 16 points and Gorham added seven points and 15 rebounds.

UH improved to 14-1 on the season and 9-1 in American Athletic Conference play to stay on top of the AAC standings.

[email protected]