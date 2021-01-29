Kelvin Sampson urges others to take COVID-19 vaccine after receiving his first dose

Houston men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson said he has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning in a Zoom video call with reporters.

“I’m a big proponent,” Sampson said. “Get that shot, it’s a piece of cake.”

The 65-year-old head coach joins San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich, who revealed on Thursday he had gotten his first dose, as prominent sports figures in Texas to have been vaccinated. Popovich is 72 years old.

“I echo Pop,” Sampson said. “If we’re going to get on top of this as a nation, even if you don’t believe in it, it’s something we need to do for your neighbors.”

Sampson added he has to wait 28 days to get his second dose. He did not specify the exact day when he got his first dose. According to the FDA, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires a 28-day interval between the first and second dose.

Sampson said he will still have to wear a mask during games and other team activities as well as continue to get tested regularly for the virus until at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The scientists are the people that have worked so hard to get these vaccines ready and get them distributed to us,” Sampson said. “As U.S. citizens, we need to take advantage of it.”

