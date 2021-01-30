UH-SMU rundown: Cougars look for season sweep of Mustangs

The Houston men’s basketball team will host SMU for its second meeting of the season on Sunday at noon inside of Fertitta Center.

The Cougars (14-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) are entering the game riding a seven-game winning streak after defeating Tulane on Thursday.

In the win, sophomore guard Cameron Tyson had a career-high 31 points and tied a program record for the most 3-pointers made in a game with nine.

Senior forward Justin Gorham finished with 15 rebounds in the win. He has now garnered double-digit boards in seven straight contests as well.

Junior guard Quentin Grimes, who missed Thursday’s game against the Green Wave due to an ankle injury, is expected to play on Sunday. He leads the Cougars in scoring with 17.6 points per game.

A look at the Mustangs

SMU (9-3, 5-3 AAC) is coming off a two-point win over Memphis on Thursday. Junior forward Feron Hunt led the Mustangs with 17 points and five rebounds.

On the season, junior guard Kendric Davis leads SMU with 17.3 points, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Hunt leads the team in rebounds with eight a game.

“It’s the same cast of characters for us and for them,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said on Friday morning. “That offense is as good as anybody’s. It starts with Kendric Davis. They have the best offense in the league because they have the best combination of everything in the league.”

The last time UH and SMU played was on Jan. 3 in Dallas. The Cougars won the game 74-60. The Mustangs were undefeated entering the game. Sophomore guard Marcus Sasser led the way in scoring with 17 points while Gorham finished with an 11-point, 19-rebound double-double.

Davis led the Mustangs with 23 points and eight rebounds.

“The biggest difference this time than last time is (Tyson) Jolly,” Sampson said. “They got Tyson Jolly back, and he really played well against us last year.”

Jolly is averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 2020-21.

NABC National Championship Trophy comes to UH

The Ferris Mowers National Association of Basketball Coaches National Championship Trophy will be on display at Fertitta Center during the game on Sunday.

The trophy, which is presented to the winning head coach immediately following the NCAA National Championship Game, will be at the Fertitta Center’s Cullen Boulevard lobby.

“We are excited to be here this weekend to recognize (UH’s) success so far, and wish them well on the road to a potential national championship this season,” Jordan Dunlap, who is a spokesperson for the trophy tour, told The Cougar on Saturday.

Fans attending Sunday’s game at UH will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, which include social distancing and wearing masks at all times except when it is their turn to take a photo with the trophy.

How to watch

The contest between the Cougars and Mustangs will air on ESPN and can also be heard on KPRC 950 AM at noon.

[email protected]