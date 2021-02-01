UH men’s basketball climbs back to No. 5 in AP Poll

The UH men’s basketball team continues to climb the rankings of the AP poll after extending its winning streak to eight this past week.

UH is now No. 5 in the AP poll. The team garnered 1,348 points from voters, which is a 67-point increase from last week’s totals.

The Cougars were No. 6 in last Monday’s AP poll.

The Cougars (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday and then defeated the SMU Mustangs in a rout on Sunday at the Fertitta Center. Both wins were by double-digit margins.

After Sunday’s round of games, UH remains at No. 4 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

The Cougars are scheduled to play one game this week before the next polls, which will be on the road against East Carolina on Wednesday night.

[email protected]