No. 5 UH upset by ECU in just second loss of season

A barrage of East Carolina 3-pointers was too much for No. 5 UH to overcome, as the Cougars fell 82-73 to the Pirates Wednesday evening in Greenville, North Carolina.

Senior forward Justin Gorham got off to a hot start for UH, scoring a quick seven points in the opening five minutes of play.

ECU also got off to a hot start shooting led by its star in junior forward Jayden Gardner, who helped the Pirates keep pace with the Cougars early.

After being tied 13-13 midway through the first half, the Cougars went on a 10-3 run to begin to pull ahead. But the Pirates quickly hit a string of the 3-pointers to get right back in the game.

The teams continued to go back-and-forth, trading buckets for the remainder of the half.

UH took a narrow 40-37 lead into the locker room led by senior guard DeJon Jarreau’s team-high 12 first half points followed by sophomore guard Marcus Sasser’s 10 points. Gorham added nine points and seven rebounds.

ECU opened up the second half with a 14-3 run, as the Pirates continued to stay red hot beyond the arc to quickly go up by eight.

The Cougars quickly responded, hitting a pair of 3-pointers which sparked an 8-0 UH run to tie the game at 51.

Once again, ECU responded with another run, this time an 16-6 run to take a 10 point lead.

UH struggled to make shots, going ice cold from the field and was unable to crawl its way back into the game. As a result, the Cougars suffered their second loss of the season, falling 82-73 to ECU

Jarreau finished with a season-high 25 points while also dishing out five assists and pulling down five rebounds.

Gorham recorded his ninth straight double-digit rebound games with 11 boards to go along with 11 points for yet another double-double on the season.

