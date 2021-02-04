UH football adds eight players to 2021 signing class

The Houston football team added eight players, three signees and five transfers, to its 2021 signing class, the program announced Wednesday.

These eight new players join the 10 players the Cougars signed in December, bringing the 2021 class to 18 signees.

UH’s three new signees, offensive lineman Joshua Atkins, linebacker Jalen Garner and defensive lineman Garfield Lawrence all join the program out of high school as three-star ranked recruits by 247 Sports.

“Excited to add (Garner) to our team,” UH head coach Dana Holgorsen wrote on his Twitter account. “One of the most decorated HS players in Georgia this year!”

Excited to add @jalen_garner to our team!! One of the most decorated HS players in Georgia this year!!! #GoCoogs https://t.co/GgFk6swtiw — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) February 3, 2021

The five transfers joining the Cougars’ program hail from four different schools. Wide receiver KeSean Carter and defensive back Alex Hogan come to UH from Texas Tech.

Offensive lineman Kody Russey played his four previous seasons at Lousiana Tech, defensive lineman Tre Williams spent five years at Missouri and defensive lineman Latrell Blankston comes to UH after one year at Iowa State.

Carter adds much-needed experience and depth to the wide receiver core after UH lost two of its key receivers in Marquez Stevenson and Keith Corbin after the 2020 season.

Blankston and Williams, along with the incoming freshman in Garner and Lawrence, will bolster the Cougars’ defensive line and linebacker groups who lost two major pieces in Grant Stuard and Payton Turner, who combined for 86 tackles including six sacks and are both expected to be drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Overall, the 2021 UH signing class provides the Cougars with a good mix of high schoolers, JUCO transfers and FBS transfers that will add a combination of depth, experience and unique skillsets for UH football in 2021, which will be a crucial year in the Dana Holgorsen era.

