Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Men's Basketball

UH men’s basketball drops 3 spots in AP Poll after ECU loss

Houston men’s basketball guard Tramon Mark drives into the paint against Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday at Fertitta Center. UH dropped out of the AP Poll top five on Monday. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball program dropped out of the top five in the AP Poll on Monday morning following its loss to East Carolina on Wednesday.

The Cougars (16-2, 10-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to the Pirates 82-73. UH failed to stop ECU on offense as the then last-place team in the conference shot 11-of-24 on 3-pointers.

“It’s something that is going to stick with us the rest of the season,” redshirt sophomore guard Cameron Tyson said on Saturday after UH’s win over Our Lady of the Lake. “We are looking forward to get back to conference play.”

No. 8 UH earned 1,060 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 288-point decrease from a week ago. The Cougars had 1,348 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also fell in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Feb. 7, UH is the fifth-ranked team in the country. It was at No. 4 in the rankings prior to the loss to the Pirates

UH will return to the court on Wednesday when it travels to Tampa, Florida, to take on the USF Bulls. The Cougars will also play the Memphis Tigers on Sunday before the next AP poll is released.

