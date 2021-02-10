Delaney Martin shines for UH women’s golf at Texas State Invitational

The Houston women’s golf team was led by freshman Delaney Martin’s strong debut in the Texas State Invitational on both Monday and Tuesday at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

The Boerne native tied for seventh place with a score of 218. Martin shot +1 in the first round and was off to a strong start in the second before play was stopped due to low daylight.

After only one birdie in the first round, Martin followed up with six more in the final two rounds, which included three in her final four holes in round two.

Martin, along with junior Maria Jose Martinez and fellow freshman Zoe Slaughter, were the only three Cougars to compete as individuals in the invitational. Martinez and Slaughter finished tied for 50th and 24th, respectively.

Martinez shot well in the first and third rounds, shooting +3 in both, but struggles in the middle stretch of the invitational proved to be the harbinger of a less than desired finish. Martinez finished +16 for the UH women’s golf team.

Slaughter got better with each round and ended the outing by shooting par in the last 18. Slaughter finished the tournament +7.

Sam Houston State’s Hanna Alberto finished as the top individual shooting -15 over the three rounds.

Tulsa (-5) came out as champions in team play finishing two strokes ahead of UTSA (-3), and a further 11 ahead of third-place Sam Houston (+8).

The UH women’s golf team will return to action at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston between Feb. 22-23.

[email protected]