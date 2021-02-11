UH College of Medicine joins Texas Medical Center

The UH College of Medicine has officially become a member of the Texas Medical Center.

The Texas Medical Center is the largest medical complex in the world, and the College of Medicine is now the 63rd institution to collaborate with the center.

“We are elated to join the Texas Medical Center as a member institution, and look forward to engaging with colleagues at other institutions to advance clinical issues and best practices, (as well as) further joint research endeavors,” said UH College of Medicine dean Dr. Stephen Spann.

The new membership gives the college access to increased academic and research opportunities, as well as collaborations with hospitals and four other medical schools.

The first class was welcomed in Fall 2020 and the school hopes to have the class gain full accreditation by January 2024.

The school aims to create a program that fosters growth for improving health conditions in underserved communities in not just Houston, but also the state of Texas.

“The UH College of Medicine’s mission of medical education and improving health care outcomes for underserved communities is complementary to the values, mission and goals of the Texas Medical Center,” said president and CEO of Texas Medical Center William F. McKeon.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with UH College of Medicine to further benefit the communities that we serve.”

The Texas Medical Center aims to advance the scope of life sciences and is home to the world’s largest children’s hospital, as well as the world’s largest cancer hospital. The center sees about 10 million patients a year and is the eighth largest business district in the United States.

This collaboration with the Texas Medical Center and its member institutions will give students the opportunity to work with a wide range of medical professionals to ultimately address inequity in healthcare.

“I am confident that in joining the Texas Medical Center community, the UH College of Medicine will build on both new and existing relationships to further advance health solutions and collaborations that address the complex health care issues of today,” said chairman of the Texas Medical Center Board of Directors J. Downey Bridgwater.

