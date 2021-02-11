UH soccer crushes the TSU Tigers in lopsided rout

The Houston soccer team beat the Texas Southern Tigers in dramatic fashion at home on Wednesday night by a score of 8-0, making it its first 2-0 start since 2017.

The eight goals in the game are the sixth-highest scoring total in program history, with five of those games coming against the Tigers.

The eight goals against TSU on Wednesday were the most they have had under UH soccer head coach Diego Bocanegra, who has been with the program since 2016.

“Anytime we get on the field and have that kind of offensive production, I’m gonna be happy,” said Bocanegra after the game. “I think we had a good performance from top to bottom, and now it’s time to focus and get ready as we start conference play this weekend.”

UH dominated the entirety of the game posting 25 shots compared to the two solitary shots of the Tigers.

The Cougars started the game strong with two goals scored by forward juniors Caleigha Callahan and Natalie Anderson in the first 15 minutes of the match. Callahan scored the first goal of her career after missing the 2019 season with an injury.

Anderson and Callahan went on to score another pair in the second half of the contest, leaving them both with doubles.

Joining the goal scoring was senior midfielder Mia Brascia from the penalty spot and redshirt senior defender Amy Nguyen, who had a spectacular angle shot. Senior forward Jazmin Grant and redshirt junior forward Zionah Browne each added a goal in the six-goal demolition that was the second half.

On defense, the Cougars were stellar with another shutout game and limiting the Tigers’ chances on goals to only two shots for the entire game.

Freshman and senior keepers Mikaela Gracia and Kate Godfrey both played this game and kept a clean sheet for the Cougars, marking the second one for the team since the exhibition game against Rice.

The Cougars will travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to face ECU at 4 p.m. this Saturday in their American Athletic Conference opener.

