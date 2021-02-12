Cougar Ride will continue operating for spring semester

The Parking and Transportation late night security service, Cougar Ride, will remain available to students for the spring semester.

Due to the lack of use, Cougar Ride was at risk of being paused, but was recently announced to continue running through the semester.

“We are committed to supporting student success while also being good partners to UHPD in co-producing safety, so we have decided to continue to run the service for the remainder of the spring semester,” said Parking and Transportation director Neil Hart.

Although the security service will be remaining, it will not be in use over Spring Break according to Hart.

Previously, zero students had used the service within the first six nights of operation, and since then, only one student has utilized it from Jan. 19 – Feb. 7, according to Hart.

Parking and Transportation will still monitor the amount of students who take advantage of the late night service.

“We always track ridership and will continue to do so,” Hart said.

Although ridership is low, students such as psychology senior Javion Johnson said that they like the idea of knowing that they have the opportunity to use Cougar Ride if needed.

“I wouldn’t be that affected by the idea of Cougar Rides being paused during (COVID-19) since I’ve never personally used it,” Johnson said. “However, the idea that some students who don’t have a car or any form of transportation might be stuck without any traveling options when they once had them due to Cougar Ride, seems unfair.”

Due to the location of campus, students such as liberal studies senior Abigail Nava said that there is a worry of safety in the evenings, and that Cougar Ride is a way to reassure that safety while walking through campus.

“I do know that a lot of people would worry about their safety walking across campus, especially (since) sometimes it can be sketchy,” Nava said. “I know they are working on adding more lighting on campus, but still, if you’re worried about your personal safety, the easiest option would be to get Cougar Ride because it is a free service.”

“It definitely makes me feel safer for other students on campus,” Nava continued.

At this time, Cougar Ride will continue to keep the same hours as the fall semester for student use from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

“Students who are here at night are already putting themselves at risk, especially given the area the University is in,” said English senior Jessica Hiney. “So even if it just benefits a few students, it should be open so that they can stay safe.”

[email protected]