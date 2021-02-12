UH going remote Monday, Tuesday due to winter weather

UH will move to remote operations on Monday and Tuesday due to a winter storm that could bring conditions “we would see in a category 5 hurricane,” according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

A historic, long duration, high impact arctic outbreak will bring widespread hazards and challenges to the region and state into next week. Travel will be crippled with motorist potentially stranded on roadways…stay put Sun PM-Tues. #houwx #txwx — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) February 12, 2021

The University’s Katy and Sugar Land campuses will have virtual classes continue as scheduled and in-person classes transition online during the regularly scheduled times.

Temperatures in Houston are forecast to be as low as 11 degrees on Monday, when the storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow and ice.

Hidalgo urged residents to stay home Sunday night through Tuesday as road closures and power outages are expected.

UH is fully online on Monday and Tuesday. Freezing cold weather is here. Please stay warm and indoors! pic.twitter.com/7uvShE5Gw3 — Renu Khator (@UHpres) February 12, 2021

“UH will continue to monitor forecasts and make adjustments should hazardous conditions extend beyond Tuesday,” the emergency statement said. “We hope you and your families remain safe during this time.”

