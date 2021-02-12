side bar
logo
Saturday, February 13, 2021

News

UH going remote Monday, Tuesday due to winter weather

By February 12, 2021

UH will move to remote operations on Monday and Tuesday due to a winter storm that could bring conditions “we would see in a category 5 hurricane,” according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The University’s Katy and Sugar Land campuses will have virtual classes continue as scheduled and in-person classes transition online during the regularly scheduled times.

Temperatures in Houston are forecast to be as low as 11 degrees on Monday, when the storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow and ice.

Hidalgo urged residents to stay home Sunday night through Tuesday as road closures and power outages are expected.

“UH will continue to monitor forecasts and make adjustments should hazardous conditions extend beyond Tuesday,” the emergency statement said. “We hope you and your families remain safe during this time.”

[email protected]

 

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑