Coronavirus safe ideas for this Valentine’s Day

The new year is now in full swing, which means Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Here are some COVID-19 friendly Valentine’s Day ideas.

Send your friends a Valentine’s Day box

A number of people haven’t seen their friends in the last several months. One of the sweetest and kindest ways to show your love and appreciation is by sending a box filled with many of their favorite goodies. The box can be filled with chocolates, plushes, Squishmallows toys and, of course, a nice face mask.

Although Valentine’s Day is typically thought of as a romantic holiday, it’s nice to make sure all the loved ones in your life feel your admiration for them. You could be the one who brightens their holiday and makes them feel remembered.

Order dinner from home

People traditionally go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with their loved ones to celebrate, but due to COVID-19, many couples and families are opting out in order to stay safe. So instead, order dinner from a restaurant to keep up with traditions and keep everyone safe.

Most restaurants in the Houston area are offering unique dinners for couples to take home and enjoy. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill, for example, has a three course candle-lit dinner that couples can pick up.

Galentine’s picnic

The whole idea of this special day is about being with the people you love. So ladies, call some friends and go for a picnic. Depending on the weather, you can have it outdoors or in the warmth of someone’s home. Order some pizza, bake some goodies and surround yourself with the people you love.

Websites like Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok are great resources for fun girls night in ideas. The right decorations, activities and people can make a night inside just as memorable as a night on the town.

Zoom horror movie night

With COVID-19 still being present, not many people feel comfortable being around others. This is a perfect way to keep yourself and your friends safe. Netflix is among the many streaming websites that have kept their catalog of movies updated while people are staying home.

If Zoom isn’t a viable option, don’t worry. The Teleparty extension, formerly known as Netflix Party, allows for a group of people to watch a show together and chat about it. It might not be as entertaining as watching a slasher flick with a group of friends in person, but pop some popcorn and shut off the lights to give your home that theatre feel.

Safety first

Safety is the highest priority this year, but it can be hard going through the holidays in a more distant way. Getting creative with your Valentine’s Day ideas can really turn a lonely day around, and it can lead to a new tradition that you didn’t know you needed.

Have a safe and happy Valentine’s Day weekend.

[email protected]