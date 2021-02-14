UH soccer falls to ECU in conference opener

The Houston soccer team was defeated on the road by the East Carolina Pirates Saturday in their American Athletic Conference opener by a score of 1-0.

The game was played in a tight fashion with both teams having the same number of shots on goal, corner kicks, and saves in the first half.

With the game in the balance in the final stages of regulation, the Cougars had a chance to end the game but the crossbar denied them.

The UH soccer team took the game to overtime after a 0-0 finish, but ECU was able to punish them in the 96th minute with their eighth corner kick.

This Pirates 1-0 win is the first time they have beaten the Cougars since 2015.

Senior midfielder Mia Brascia led the way for the Cougars’ offense during the game posting three shots with two on target.

On goal, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Salma Ghazal was stellar under the three posts managing to keep a clean sheet during regulation. Ghazal has only allowed two goals in 185 minutes behind the goal.

UH will now return home for a two-game stand beginning with the UTSA Road Runners at 6 p.m. this Thursday.

