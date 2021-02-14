UH track and field set multiple records in H-Town SpeedCity Series

The Houston men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded the H-Town SpeedCity Series Saturday with a second-place finish on the men’s side with 141 points and a third-place finish on the women’s side with 86.50 points.

Spencer Bigner started things off for the men’s team with a meet record of 2.00 meters in the high jump which earned him first-place.

Junior Mustafa Fall took first in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 16.62 meters to cap off the field events for the men’s team.

Sophomore Christyan Sampy took third in the pole vault, clearing 5.23 meters.

On the track, the Cougars dominated the 60-meter race as UH took seven of the eight spots in the final led by freshman Shaun Maswanganyi who won the event and tied the meet record with a time of 6.64. Juniors Christian Hamberlin and JaQuone Hoyte took second and third place respectively.

Junior Christian Gilmore made his name known in the 800-meter, setting the meet record with a time of 1:55.64 to win the event.

Junior DJ Akindele placed first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.99 seconds.



In the 200-meter final, UH took four of the top five spots with junior Edward Sumler IV winning the event with an American Athletic Conference best 21.00 seconds.

To wrap up the meet, the UH 4×400 team of Maswanganyi, Gilmore, Akindele and Hamberlin pulled off a come from behind victory to win with a time of 3:15.41.

On the women’s side of things, senior Priscilla Adejokun earned first place in the weight throw with a throw of 20 meters and also took second in the shot pul with a 14.62-meter throw.

Senior Sarah Howe placed third in the pole vault, clearing 3.70 meters.

On the track, senior Naomi Taylor placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.32 seconds.

In the 200-meter, junior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza and freshman Camille Rutherford earned a spot on the podium, placing second and third respectively.

[email protected]