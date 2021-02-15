As snow excites excites some UH students, others brace for power outages

Snow covers the Houston area on Monday after an arctic blast hit parts of Texas and power outages are affecting UH students on campus.

As a result of the inclement weather, power outages hit the UH servers causing all school operations to close Monday and Tuesday.

Reports about the weather began surfacing early last week and Texans everywhere began making preparations for the weather hitting record lows.

Some UH students were excited for the weather, like neuropsychology senior Trishna Pillay.

“I woke up at 5:30 (a.m.) to see the snow, and I’ve been going in and out ever since,” Pillay said. “I was not prepared at all, mostly just in my PJs and layered up. I honestly feel like a kid in a candy store. I’ve never been to a place with snow before and the last time I saw this much snow in Houston was when I was 6.”

While some students are spending their day playing outside, others are struggling to accommodate power outages that have impacted approximately 670,000 people in Houston.

“I wasn’t expecting it to snow, so I was completely unprepared,” said psychology senior Sharon Zachariah. “The power outage has been going very slow, and once I realized I had no electricity, I decided to go back to sleep because there’s no heat or Wi-Fi in my apartment.”

Much like other UH students, Zachariah is relieved the UH is closed, especially since she is unable to get any work done.

“I’m relieved school closed because I had a handful of assignments due tomorrow that I am no longer able to do today because of the Wi-Fi,” Zachariah said. “I think UH was very cautious and preventative in their early closing of school, which is a good thing.”

