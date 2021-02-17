Much of UH campus without heat, hot water

Most buildings on the UH campus are without heat and hot or drinking water on Wednesday due to citywide disruptions, the school announced.

The UH Central Plant, which uses steam to supply heat to buildings as well as hot water, is unable to fully function due to the low water pressure across Houston.

UH Student Housing and Residential Life expects residence halls on campus to lose heat, hot water and the ability to flush toilets.

The University has relocated numerous impacted campus residents to other residence halls, such as the University Lofts and The Quad.

“We understand this is not ideal due to COVID-19 concerns, but we are making every effort to accommodate all students with health and safety considerations in mind,” a SHRL release reads.

The immediate impact of the heat and water issues will also impact dining services.

Students were urged to dress in warm, layered clothing, avoid vehicles that can expose individuals to sub-freezing temperatures and to not use a generator or other devices that can generate carbon monoxide.

At least 2.8 million customers across Texas remain without electricity as the fallout of the recent winter storm continues.

[email protected]