UH’s Fabian White returns to action after ACL injury

UPDATE: Houston senior forward Fabian White Jr. scored three points and had a rebound in nine minutes of action against Wichita State on Thursday evening.

“He made a couple of nice plays and he’ll get better as he goes,” Sampson said. “I was encouraged by what I saw from Fabian tonight.”

Sampson added that the original plan was to play White against East Carolina, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Fertitta Center, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Pirates’ program.

The head coach also said there is no strict minutes restriction plan for White, who is coming off an ACL tear that he suffered last May. Sampson added that the team will monitor how White’s knee responds to the game on Friday and Saturday, and if all is well, he will play again on Sunday against Cincinnati.

“Lots of credit goes to Fabian,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters after the game. “He’s been very disciplined, attentive and dedicated with John Houston, our trainer, and Alan Bishop, our sports performance coach. Those guys have done a great job.”

White averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a season ago for the Cougars.

Original post: Houston senior forward Fabian White Jr., who tore his ACL last May, made his season debut against Wichita State on Thursday evening.

White’s last game for UH came on March 8, 2020, against Memphis.

White’s first points of the 2020-21 season came off a pump fake and a drive to the basket for the reverse layup.

