UH football: A look at Houston’s 2021 schedule

UH football released its 2021 season schedule Thursday morning after the American Athletic Conference announced the conference slates for its schools.

The Cougars kick off their season on Sept. 4 against Texas Tech at NRG Stadium for the 2021 Texas Kickoff

UH will then travel down the road to take on in-town rival Rice on Sept. 11 and then will return to TDECU Stadium to take on Grambling on Sept. 18.

The Cougars begin conference play on Sept. 25 as they host Navy and will face AAC opponents through Nov. 19 when UH hosts Memphis to conclude conference play.

The UH football team concludes the regular season by traveling to Storrs, Connecticut, to take on former conference rival UConn, who left the ACC after the 2019 season.

