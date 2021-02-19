side bar
Friday, February 19, 2021

Baseball

UH baseball to open season with doubleheader vs. TSU

By February 19, 2021

Teammates mob sophomore infielder Brad Burckel after he delivered a walk-off single in UH baseball team's annual Red-White series | Courtesy of UH athletics

After Houston baseball’s season opener scheduled for Friday was postponed due to the effects of the winter storm throughout the city, the Cougars will officially begin their 2021 season Saturday.

UH baseball will take on Texas Southern in a three-game series over the course of two days.

The Cougars will open up the season with a doubleheader Saturday. The first pitch of game one is at 11 a.m. with game two beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The series will conclude Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

