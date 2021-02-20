UH-Cincinnati rundown: Cougars look to stop streaking Bearcats

The Houston men’s basketball team returns to Fertitta Center for its first home conference game on Jan. 31 when it hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Cougars (17-3, 11-3 American Athletic Conference) are coming off a five-point loss to Wichita State on Thursday. With the defeat, UH fell out of first place in the AAC as the Shockers leaped frogged them in the standings.

UH senior guard DeJon Jarreau led the team with 16 points and three assists. The Cougars had a chance late in the game to take the lead, but a costly turnover sealed the loss.

For the season, the Cougars are led by junior guard Quentin Grimes in scoring, with 16.7 points per game. Senior forward Justin Gorham leads the team on the boards, averaging 9.9 rebounds per contest.

A look at Cincinnati

The Bearcats (7-7, 5-4 AAC) enter the game on a four-game winning streak, which includes a 69-68 win over Central Florida last Sunday. In that contest, junior guard David DeJulius and senior guard Keith Williams led the team with 14 points each. Williams also had eight rebounds.

“Very rarely do you see (Cincinnati take) the shot clock under 15,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters on Friday. “They are going to attack early and they play a lot of guards.”

Cincinnati is led by Williams, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

“(Williams) is big-time athlete,” Sampson said. “He is a really good driver.”

DeJulius is second on the team scoring-wise, averaging 10.5 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 4.7 a contest.

How to watch

The game between UH and Cincinnati will air on ESPN at noon and will also be on KPRC 950 AM radio.

[email protected]