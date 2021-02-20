UH women’s basketball cruises past Cincinnati for fifth straight win

A dominant second-half performance propelled the Houston women’s basketball team to a 75-66 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Spoiling the Bearcats’ Senior Day, the Cougars were able to use their typical swarming defense to create an insurmountable second-half lead.

The teams played an evenly matched game in the first half of play as both teams stringed together strong offensive runs that kept the game close. The Cougars led by as many as 14 in the second quarter, but went into the break only up by four.

A dominant third quarter proved to be the difference in the game, with the Cougars outscoring the Bearcats 24-11.

Junior guard Dymond Gladney led the way in scoring with a near career-high 23 points on an efficient 9 of 14 from the field. Gladney was also a pest on defense and recorded a team-high four steals.

Sophomore guard Miya Crump had arguably her best all-around game in a UH women’s basketball uniform against Cincinnati, as she recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Junior forward Tatyana recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars’ defense forced 19 turnovers and scored an impressive 50 points in the paint. 75 points were scored from a total of 75 possessions.

The Cougars led for all but four minutes in the game, as the Bearcats were able to cut into the lead but never overcame it. The lead never dropped below seven in the second half.

Now sitting at 13-5 on the season and 10-4 in American Athletic Conference play, the Cougars are looking to make a strong push for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Cougars’ next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Wichita State in Kansas.

[email protected]