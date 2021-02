UH adds Western Kentucky to schedule

The Houston men’s basketball team will host Western Kentucky on Thursday inside of the Fertitta Center, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars (18-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference) will host WKU (15-4, 8-2 Conference USA) at 6 p.m. on Thursday inside the Fertitta Center. The Hilltoppers are first in their C-USA’s East Division

The game will be shown on ESPN2 and can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

