Monday, February 22, 2021

Men's Basketball

UH falls out of AP Top 10 after Wichita State loss

By February 22, 2021

Houston guard Tramon Mark is fouled on a layup attempt by Cincinnati senior center Chris Vogt in Sunday's game at Fertitta Center. The UH basketball team dropped in the AP Poll following its loss to Wichita State. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

The UH men’s basketball program fell down to No. 12 in the AP Poll on Monday morning following its loss against Wichita State last Thursday.

The Cougars (18-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference) lost to the Shockers 68-63.

UH was able to bounce back from the defeat with a dominant 90-52 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, but it was not enough to sway voters from dropping them when they cast their ballots.

No. 12 UH men’s basketball earned 921 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 250-point decrease from a week ago. The Cougars had 1,171 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also dropped in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Feb. 21, UH is the sixth-ranked team in the country, which is a fall from fifth place where it was prior to the loss to Wichita State.

UH will return to the court on Thursday when it hosts Western Kentucky at Fertitta Center for a nonconference contest that was announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars are also scheduled to play the South Florida Bulls on Sunday before the next AP Poll is released.

[email protected]

