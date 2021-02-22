UH falls out of AP Top 10 after Wichita State loss

The UH men’s basketball program fell down to No. 12 in the AP Poll on Monday morning following its loss against Wichita State last Thursday.

The Cougars (18-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference) lost to the Shockers 68-63.

UH was able to bounce back from the defeat with a dominant 90-52 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, but it was not enough to sway voters from dropping them when they cast their ballots.

No. 12 UH men’s basketball earned 921 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 250-point decrease from a week ago. The Cougars had 1,171 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also dropped in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Feb. 21, UH is the sixth-ranked team in the country, which is a fall from fifth place where it was prior to the loss to Wichita State.

UH will return to the court on Thursday when it hosts Western Kentucky at Fertitta Center for a nonconference contest that was announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars are also scheduled to play the South Florida Bulls on Sunday before the next AP Poll is released.

