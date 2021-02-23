UH softball shuts out Tarleton State to get back in win column

The Houston softball team recorded its third win of the season Monday afternoon, beating Tarleton State 8-0 inside Cougar Softball Stadium.

Redshirt senior infielder Sarah Queen got the festivities started with a solo blast that sailed over the centerfield wall to put her team up 1-0. The home run was Queen’s third of the year, giving her the team lead in home runs and RBIs (6) for the young season thus far.

The one run was all the run support sophomore starting pitcher Megan Lee needed to hold down Tarleton State. The right-hander threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and surrendered just two hits on her way to her first victory of the season.

Regardless, the UH softball team sewed chaos with a big five-run second inning that saw them bring nine batters to the plate against Tarleton State.

After a series of walks and singles to bring in a run and load the bases, the major blow came in the form of a bases-clearing single from sophomore infielder Paige Hulsey with one of the runners scoring on a throwing error from the Texans.

The UH softball team capped off its offensive outburst with a bloop single from junior designated player Bethany Busch to bring in Hulsey and the team’s lead ballooned to 6-0 over Tarleton State.

The Cougars gained two additional insurance runs thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of junior catcher Kati Ray Brown, notching her three RBI’s on the afternoon and all but sealing the game for her team.

Sophomore right-hander Logan Hulon took the circle in the final inning and promptly struck out the side, needing only 10 pitches to do so. Between Hulon and Lee, UH pitchers threw only 58 pitches throughout the entire game.

The win puts UH at 3-3, and the team will hit the road for the first this season when they travel to Huntsville to play a doubleheader against Sam Houston State on Wednesday.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

[email protected]