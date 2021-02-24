UH to begin on-campus COVID-19 vaccinations next week

UH plans to begin vaccinating students and faculty members who fall under Phase 1A qualifications as frontline health care workers sometime next week after being allocated 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The University plans on opening two COVID-19 vaccination sites next week, President Renu Khator told the Texas Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, although logistical planning for the distributions is ongoing, according to UH spokesperson Shawn Lindsey.

Khator briefly mentioned the Student Health Center, which was approved as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in January, and Lone Star Circle of Care inside of the Health 2 building as possible facilities for future vaccinations.

The Student Health Center “does not anticipate nor is it equipped to offer mass vaccinations to the UH community,” according to UH’s COVID-19 vaccine information dashboard.

UH plans to administer 500 vaccines a day, Lindsey said, and those who are eligible will be notified directly by the school with appointment information and distribution details.

Although “details are still being finalized,” UH is hopeful to come to an agreement with a corporate partner to bring mass vaccination capabilities to campus.

In the meanwhile, the University encourages students and faculty to seek vaccinations through other means.

“We encourage our campus community to seek vaccines through their health care provider or local health department,” Lindsey said.

