Black history month brings orgs to celebrate, educate

Black history month is not only a month dedicated to celebrating Black history and culture, but also educating people on issues that continue to affect Black people today.

Different cultural organizations on campus are doing a variety of things in order to commemorate and educate during this month.

The Black Student Health Association is holding a virtual event entitled “The Black Birthing Experience” on Wednesday.

During BSHA‘s event, they will be discussing the disparities in the maternal health of Black women. Stephanie Jack, health expert and spectrum doula, will be leading this discussion.

“This event is important to us because according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy related issues than their white counterparts,” said BSHA president Miracle Powell.

“This is a devastating statistic and we want to learn more about this issue so that we can find a solution for it.”

In order to support and bring more awareness to Black owned businesses, the Black Student Union will be hosting a fundraiser during the final week of Black History Month. This will involve giving the proceeds to Miss EmpowHer, which is a Black owned business.

The Black Leadership Network is a UH system-wide organization that supports and celebrates the inclusion and progress of UH faculty, staff, students, alumni and community.

BLN held an online virtual event in which different panelists discussed issues in the work place for Black people. The ways in which Black people continue to deal with such issues is another topic of discussion.

“BLN holds events every month that support and celebrate Black people in the UH community. Although we are living in uncertain times, BLN is dedicated to our mission and continues to stay connected despite COVID-19,” said BLN president Debbie Samules.

“We have been having virtual online meetings, increasing communications via email and social media accounts and following guidelines on social distancing, such as wearing masks (as well as) washing and sanitizing frequently during in-person events.”

