Rodeo cancelled this year due to ongoing health concerns

Earlier this month, officials from Rodeo Houston announced that their annual Rodeo and Livestock Show was officially canceled this year.

Up until Feb. 3, Rodeo preparations were expected to continue as planned, regardless of the ongoing pandemic.

While the fair, concerts and livestock shows were cancelled, the Houston Rodeo organization will still hold their junior livestock and horse shows as private events.

Houstonians look forward to the Rodeo for many reasons, whether it be for the carnival rides or the livestock show.

“I primarily would go to the rodeo for the concert and the food!” said Temperance Joseph, a nutrition junior. “It was always a fun time to spend with friends and family.”

While Joseph attends the Rodeo annually, she’s glad that officials decided to cancel.

“I have attended the Rodeo almost every year since I moved here. I always look forward to the Rodeo, but I definitely think it needed to be cancelled. I was shocked that they were planning on having it this year,” said Joseph.

Joseph isn’t alone in her appreciation for the Rodeo being cancelled.

“Honestly, I’m relieved to know that the Rodeo is being canceled this year,” said Isra Hasan, a communication disorders sophomore who shares similar sentiments. “As we know, it’s always a crowded event and social distancing is nearly impossible.”

“If the Rodeo was opening this year, I feel like it would be a PR nightmare because of all of the negative backlash people would -rightfully- give,” Hasan said. “COVID cases would spike even higher in our city if this event was held.”

The city of Houston and Rodeo Houston cancelled the Rodeo and Livestock Show on March 11, 2020. It left many Houstonians upset and curious why such stark precautions were taken.

Now, after the impact of COVID-19 on many Houstonians lives, their feelings about the show being cancelled have shifted.

“The Houston Rodeo may be one of the hallmarks of our city, but I think the Rodeo Houston team made the best choice in order to keep our city safe,” said Hasan. “I think it’s a great idea to cancel it this year. I would love for it to open back up when everything is safer; hoping for 2022.”

