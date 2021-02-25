UH softball explodes offensively in doubleheader vs. Sam Houston State

The Houston softball team split its doubleheader against Sam Houston State on Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.

The first game was a pitcher’s duel between junior right-hander Rachel Hertenberger and Sam Houston’s Mika Vento, with Hertenberger throwing her second complete game of the season.

Sam Houston got the scoring started early in the first inning after its leadoff hitter reached base and was brought in with an RBI single into centerfield to give them the 1-0 lead.

Like how Sam Houston got its first run, the UH softball team responded in the top of the third when freshman outfielder Paige Lott reached base via an error to lead off the inning. Junior outfielder Bethany Busch eventually brought her in with an RBI single to tie the game at one.

The decisive blow came from Sam Houston in the bottom of the fifth when shortstop Emily Telg broke the tie with a solo home run to right center.

Hertengerber pitched another strong outing, going the distance while racking up five strikeouts with two earned runs, one walk and surrendered five hits. She kept the game close and worked through traffic for most of the outing, stranding six Sam Houston runners on base.

The one run was the difference maker, however. The final score was 2-1.

Game two

Game two ended up being nothing like game one.

The UH softball offense struck first this go-round when Lott doubled in senior infielder Rock Benavides for an early lead. One passed ball later and the team found itself up 2-0 after two.

Then the Cougars had their first big inning.

The scoring in the fifth inning started with a bases-loaded walk, then with sophomore infielder Britaney Shaw doubling in two runs to push the lead to five followed up with an RBI double from redshirt senior Sarah Queen. After a bases-loaded, hit by pitch, the lead swelled to 7-0.

After scoring another run in the sixth inning, UH had another big inning in the seventh that started with junior catcher Kati Ray Brown launching a two-run home run. Fittingly, three runs later, the big inning was capped with a three-run home run from Queen to give her four on the season.

Overall, five Cougars finished the game with multiple RBIs, and freshman starting right-hander Hailey Hudson collected her second win of the year. UH won the game 16-3.

The UH softball team will host Abilene Christian on Friday at 5 p.m. at Cougar Softball Stadium.

