UH-USF rundown: Cougars seeking third straight win

The Houston men’s basketball team returns to action against the South Florida Bulls for their second meeting of the season on Sunday at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars (19-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference) are coming off a double-digit win over non-conference opponent Western Kentucky.

UH was led by junior guard Quentin Grimes in that contest, who finished with a career-high 33 points, and added in six rebounds against the Hilltoppers. The Cougars were also able to hold standout WKU center Charles Bassey to only nine points and seven rebounds.

A look at USF

The Bulls (8-9, 4-7 AAC) are coming off a 65-47 loss to Temple on Wednesday evening. The Owls held USF to just 28.8 percent shooting from the field and forced it to commit 17 turnovers. Senior guard Justin Brown led the Bulls in scoring with 16 points in the loss.

On the season, USF is led by senior David Collins, who is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Junior forward Alexis Yetna, who has garnered high praise from UH head coach Kelvin Sampson in the past, is averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

In the previous meeting between the Cougars and Bulls, USF was able to stay within double-digits through the first half as junior guard Michael Durr led them with nine points.

In the second half, however, Grimes exploded for the Cougars, scoring 19 points, which included four 3-pointers as he helped UH put USF away. The road team ended up winning the game 82-65.

Where to watch

Sunday’s game between the UH men’s basketball team and the USF Bulls will tipoff at 3 p.m. and air on ESPNU and also on the radio station KPRC 950 AM.

