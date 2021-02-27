UH volleyball winning streak snapped after splitting matches with Texas Tech

After an outstanding homestand victory over Tulane, the Houston volleyball team aimed to maximize its seven-game winning streak in a doubleheader against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home in the Athletics-Alumni Center.

Moreover, the Cougars sought to earn their first victory over the Red Raiders after two consecutive defeats dating back to their matchup history from Sept. 20, 2019 (lost 3-1) and Aug. 29, 2015 (lost 3-1).

Here is how the back-to-back contests unfolded:

Thursday

Through the first game of the UH volleyball team’s mini-series against Texas Tech, the Cougars surged their way with a three-set sweep: 25-17 in the first, 25-23 in the second and 26-24 in the third set.

Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Jackson scored 13 kills alongside junior outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson, who racked up 10 kills.

On the stellar defense, junior libero Torie Frederick recorded 18 digs on the stats sheet. For the playmaking side, freshman setter Annie Cooke dished out a team-high of 29 assists.

With that being said, the Cougars looked to wrap up its current four-game homestand to face off in another clash against Texas Tech on Friday.

Friday

Capping off the victory over the Red Raiders, UH were poised to carry on with their concurrent hot streak. Despite a strong effort in the third and fourth set after falling in a 2-0 hole, the Cougars came up short with a final 3-2 loss.

Jackson nodded a game-high of 29 kills. In spite of a defensive push, Frederick tallied 15 digs while freshman libero Sarah Martinez put up another 15.

Running the team’s offense, Cooke chalked up a remarkable record of 54 assists for the contest.

Friday’s game also marked UH’s first loss at home of the season, snapping an eight-game winning streak.

The UH volleyball team (8-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) will travel to Oklahoma to participate in a two-game stretch against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane next Friday and Saturday at the Reynolds Center.

